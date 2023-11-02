Malaysian Queen offers to adopt two-year-old girl with werewolf syndrome, no nostrils

The letter was shared on Facebook by Missclyen’s 29-year-old mother, Ms Theresa Guntin, who said that the offer was “a big honour”.“I did not expect that our brief meeting that day attracted the attention of Her Majesty to the extent of taking Missclyen as her adopted child,” he told local daily Borneo Post.
The father of four also told New Sarawak Tribune: “This means our little Missclyen is a princess. And we will call her princess Missclyen.” The girl was diagnosed with congenital generalised hypertrichosis, a rare disease characterised by excessive hair growth all over the body. It is sometimes referred to as werewolf syndrome.Mr Roland, who works as a welder, hopes that life will now improve for his youngest child, especially her health and education.
“My family has experienced social stigma in the past because of Missclyen’s looks and condition. However, starting from today and as she grows up, she will always be respected because the Queen is adopting her,” he said.
Asai ke mmpi qu bek..nnga apak dk mdh tdi alu send ya siti surat..baca qu x nmu nya siti pengambilan anak angkat ari... Mr Roland and his family had waited five hours to meet the King and the Queen, whom they had seen only on television and social media.
Their patience paid off when the royal couple took pictures with Missclyen, and the Queen carried and hugged the child.Hasrat bapa kepada anak istimewa yang tinggal di Kampung Penan Muslim,Bintulu tertunai apabila dapat merakamkan kenangan dengan YDPA Agong dan Permaisuri dalam siri Kembara Kenali Borrneo di Bintulu. Adik Missclyen, 2 tahun, yang cukup istimewa kerana dilahirkan dengan wajah dan tubuh berbulu lebat akibat sindrom congenital generalised hypertrichosis (CGH).
