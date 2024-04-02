Malaysian Prime Minister Expresses Disappointment Over Corruption Cases at KLIA

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed disappointment over alleged power abuse and corruption cases among Customs personnel at KLIA, resulting in RM2 billion in losses to the government. He emphasized the need to curb corruption and put a stop to leakages.

