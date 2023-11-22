Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's Approval Rating Falls to 50%

Nearly a year into his administration, public opinion for Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim fell to 50 per cent from 68 per cent. One year after coming to power, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s approval rating has fallen to 50 per cent, due largely to the economy. His approval stood at 68 per cent in December 2022, shortly after he took office in late November, said independent pollster Merdeka Center in a survey released on Nov 22.

Nearly eight in 10 of the 1,220 survey respondents said the economy was the top issue facing Malaysians today, as it has affected their livelihoods. The approval rating of Mr Anwar’s government has also dropped, from 54 per cent in December 2022 to 41 per cent in the latest survey, which was carried out from Oct 4 to Oct 24. “The dissatisfaction towards the federal government presently stands at 48 per cent,” Merdeka Center said





