Malaysian opposition politician under fire for inviting female MP to visit Langkawi without clothes

Mr Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah has been slammed for telling MP Teresa Kok that it is acceptable to visit Langkawi without wearing anything. She responded by saying he is “dirty-minded”.An opposition politician in Malaysia is facing criticism after he extended an invitation to a female MP to visit Langkawi without wearing anything, with politicians, rights groups and the public saying such remarks constituted sexual harassment.
During last week’s debate of budget 2024 in Parliament, Pakatan Harapan MP Teresa Kok asked Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah, the opposition representative for Langkawi, whether visitors to the resort island in northern Malaysia can wear shorts.
Her question came after Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing revealed in September that several non-Muslim tourists had complained to his ministry, saying they were not allowed to wear shorts and drink alcohol in Langkawi. The duty-free island is part of the opposition-ruled Kedah state. headtopics.com
In response, Mr Suhaimi told Ms Kok, the MP for Seputeh in Kuala Lumpur: "I want to specifically invite Seputeh to Langkawi. It's perfectly acceptable, even if you're not wearing anything.
Mr Suhaimi later clarified that he was just giving a provocative answer to her provocative question in an attempt to dispel rumours about dress code policing in Langkawi.“Words come from one’s mind. Evil words come from evil minds. The way the Langkawi MP speaks in Parliament reflects what is in his mind. In short, he is a lusty man,” she was quoted as saying in The Star. headtopics.com
Mr Suhaimi’s remarks caused an uproar among Malaysians, who accused the Perikatan Nasional politician of disrespecting women, adding that his remarks constituted sexual harassment.