Malaysian opposition politician under fire for inviting female MP to visit Langkawi without clothes

Mr Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (left) has come under fire after he told MP Teresa Kok that it is acceptable to visit Langkawi without wearing anything.

During last week’s debate of Budget 2024 in Parliament, Pakatan Harapan MP Teresa Kok asked Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah, the opposition representative for the Langkawi federal ward, whether visitors to the resort island in northern Malaysia can wear shorts.

In response, Mr Suhaimi told Ms Kok, the MP for the Seputeh constituency in Kuala Lumpur: "I want to specifically invite Seputeh to Langkawi. It's perfectly acceptable, even if you're not wearing anything." A shocked Ms Kok, who is from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), responded by saying "you are dirty-minded".

“The way the Langkawi MP speaks in Parliament reflects what is in his mind. In short, he is a lusty man,” she was quoted as saying in The Star. “This is simply disgusting. What the Langkawi MP said is a form of sexual harassment and is degrading to women. He should apologise to Teresa Kok,” said Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) deputy president Amira Aisya Abd Aziz.

