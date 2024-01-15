Malaysian businesses eye opportunities as Singapore-Johor connectivity strengthens

Some Malaysian businesses are looking to move closer to the light rail station at Bukit Chagar in Johor to cash in on the expected increase in Singaporean visitors, when the 4km Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is ready by end-2026.





