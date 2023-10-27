Malaysia will not remove windfall tax on palm industry -state media

The ministry is open to studying the tax rate and profit threshold level from time to time, Bernama reported late on Thursday, citing a written parliamentary response from the finance ministry.

Luxury condos used as base for scam calls, says Malaysian policeKUALA LUMPUR – Most of the scam call centres raided in Kuala Lumpur were located at luxury condominiums and apartments,... Read more ⮕

16-month-old toddler dies in Malaysia after allegedly being left in carKUALA TERENGGANU (Malaysia) — A 16-month-old toddler was found dead after being believed to have been left in a car at a public university in the Kuala Nerus district of Terengganu, Malaysia on Tuesday (Oct 24). Read more ⮕

City Energy, Gentari to explore Malaysia-Singapore hydrogen pipelinepstrongThe parties will conduct the feasibility study over 12 months./strong/p pCity Energy and Gentari inked a Joint Feasibility Study Agreement to construct a pipeline from Malaysia to Singapore to import hydrogen./p pThe agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in April 2023 between City Energy and Gentari. Read more ⮕

Why Malaysia rotates its kings and who’s next in lineThe Conference of Rulers is set to vote for a new king as early as Friday. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Malaysia's probe into failed budget carrier MYAirline widens to alleged fraud, money launderingThe controversy around MYAirline is the latest bungle in Malaysia’s troubled aviation sector that is struggling with five operators in a relatively small domestic market. Read more ⮕

Baby in Malaysia dies after father left her in car for hours in universityThe father forgot to send his daughter to a daycare centre. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕