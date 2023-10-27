Malaysia warns TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian content

Meta said it was not deliberately suppressing voices on its Facebook platform, after Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said social media platforms had been accused of restricting content supporting the Palestinians.

"If this issue is ignored, I will not hesitate to take a very firm approach and stance," Fahmi said in a posting on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Without elaborating, Fahmi said many parties had urged the government to take firm action against social media platforms that restrict pro-Palestinian content."Our policies are designed to keep people safe on our apps while giving everyone a voice," the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters on Thursday.Both Meta and TikTok designate Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that governs Gaza, as a "dangerous organisation" and ban content praising the group.

In response to the conflict, Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has taken such added steps as lowering the threshold at which its technology takes action against potentially violative posts to avoid inadvertently showing them in feeds as recommended content. headtopics.com

The company said some of the take-downs perceived as penalising support for Palestinians were actually caused by an unrelated technical bug that "had nothing to do with the subject matter of the content."

Meta said in mid-October that it had taken down or labelled nearly 800,000 pieces of content in Hebrew and Arabic in the three days after Hamas' Oct 7 attack on Israel. TikTok, likewise, said in an update on Wednesday that it had removed more than 775,000 videos and 14,000 livestreams since the attack. headtopics.com

Read more:

asiaonecom »

Malaysia to warn TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian contentKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's communications regulator will issue a warning to social media firms TikTok and Meta for allegedly blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms, its communications minister said on Thursday (Oct 26). Read more ⮕

Malaysia to warn TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian contentKUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia's communications regulator will issue a warning to social media firms Tiktok and Meta for allegedly blocking pro-Palestinian content on their platforms, its communications minister said on Thursday (Oct 26). Read more ⮕

TikTok, YouTube, Meta eye Indonesia e-commerce licences to tap $71b marketIndonesia banned business transactions on social media in September to protect small and midsize offline merchants. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Strong ad show from Alphabet, Snap puts the spotlight on MetaA rebound in the advertising businesses of Google and Snap have signaled that the rising adoption of artificial intelligence was drawing marketers to digital platforms even in an uncertain economy, boding well for Facebook-parent Meta Platforms. Read more ⮕

Meta’s Instagram linked to depression, anxiety, insomnia in kids: US states’ lawsuitStates also accused Meta of violating a law banning the collection of data of children under age 13. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Meta's Instagram linked to depression, anxiety, insomnia in kidsDozens of US states are suing Meta Platforms and its Instagram unit, accusing them of fueling a youth mental health crisis by making their social media platforms addictive. Read more ⮕