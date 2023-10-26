Malaysia to warn TikTok, Meta over alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian content

"If this issue is ignored, I will not hesitate to take a very firm approach and stance," Fahmi Fadzil said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Without elaborating, Fahmi said many parties had urged the government to take firm action against social media platforms for allegedly restricting pro-Palestinian content.Fahmi said Malaysians have a right to freedom of speech regarding the Palestinian cause, adding that right will not be taken away.

Israel says strikes will dismantle Hamas as Palestinian death toll risesGAZA: Israel said on Tuesday (Oct 24) it had killed dozens of Hamas fighters overnight in strikes on Gaza and that it had no intention of easing its bombardment of the besieged Palestinian enclav Read more ⮕

More than 100 detained in Egypt after pro-Palestinian protests: LawyersCAIRO: At least 100 people were arrested in Egypt after taking part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations late last week, though some have subsequently been released, lawyers working on the cases said on Tuesday (Oct 24). State-approved protests against Read more ⮕

Dozens of US states sue Meta Platforms for harming mental health of young peopleDozens of U.S. states on Tuesday sued Meta Platforms and its Instagram unit, accusing them of contributing to a youth mental health crisis. Read more ⮕

