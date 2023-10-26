Malaysia to negotiate continuation of Johor Bahru-Singapore shuttle service

Heavy traffic passing through the Woodlands Causeway leading to Johor Bahru. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will try to negotiate with Singapore to maintain the Shuttle Tebrau train service between Johor Bahru Sentral and Woodlands after the
“I personally feel that it is not wrong if we have more connectivity between the two countries ... which gives choices to passengers. Mr Loke said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Pulai Member of Parliament (MP) Suhaizan Kaiat on whether the shuttle service between Johor Bahru Sentral and Woodlands will be maintained after the RTS commences operations.
RTS Link tunnels will connect to a viaduct 25m above the Straits of Johor, bridging the Woodlands North station in Singapore to the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru. He added that the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) decided to increase the capacity of the train service, which included increasing the frequency of train operations from 31 to 36 trips and increasing the number of coaches per train operation from four to eight coaches. headtopics.com
Meanwhile, in his reply to an additional question from Jerantut MP Khairil Nizam Khirudin regarding measures to reduce congestion at peak periods at the country’s entry points for Malaysians working in Singapore, Mr Loke said that among the efforts being made include coordination with various agencies to speed up the immigration process at the Johor Causeway.
