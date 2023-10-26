Malaysia to negotiate continuation of Johor Bahru-Singapore shuttle service

Heavy traffic passing through the Woodlands Causeway leading to Johor Bahru. (Photo: CNA/Hanidah Amin)KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will try to negotiate with Singapore to maintain the Shuttle Tebrau train service between Johor Bahru Sentral and Woodlands after the

“I personally feel that it is not wrong if we have more connectivity between the two countries ... which gives choices to passengers. Mr Loke said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Pulai Member of Parliament (MP) Suhaizan Kaiat on whether the shuttle service between Johor Bahru Sentral and Woodlands will be maintained after the RTS commences operations.

RTS Link tunnels will connect to a viaduct 25m above the Straits of Johor, bridging the Woodlands North station in Singapore to the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru. He added that the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) decided to increase the capacity of the train service, which included increasing the frequency of train operations from 31 to 36 trips and increasing the number of coaches per train operation from four to eight coaches. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, in his reply to an additional question from Jerantut MP Khairil Nizam Khirudin regarding measures to reduce congestion at peak periods at the country’s entry points for Malaysians working in Singapore, Mr Loke said that among the efforts being made include coordination with various agencies to speed up the immigration process at the Johor Causeway.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Singapore man burnt to death in Johor car crash: Malaysia policeThe car, believed to be a Nissan Almera, crashed into a tree on the side of the road for unknown reasons. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Malaysians working in S’pore planning holidays, home renovations as Singdollar surges to new high against ringgitJOHOR BAHRU – Many Malaysians working in Singapore are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the... Read more ⮕

City Energy, Gentari to explore Malaysia-Singapore hydrogen pipelinepstrongThe parties will conduct the feasibility study over 12 months./strong/p pCity Energy and Gentari inked a Joint Feasibility Study Agreement to construct a pipeline from Malaysia to Singapore to import hydrogen./p pThe agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in April 2023 between City Energy and Gentari. Read more ⮕

Singapore to remove melamine-related requirements for milk imports, including infant formula, from ChinaSINGAPORE: Singapore will remove melamine-related import requirements for milk, milk products and products containing milk from China from Nov 1, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Oct 23). Read more ⮕

Peeping Tom in Johor wears hijab and nail polish to enter women's toiletA Peeping Tom in Johor was arrested on Sunday (Oct 22) for sneaking into a female toilet at a Johor mall to allegedly record women inside. Disguised as a woman and wearing a hijab, feminine footwear and painted toe nails, the 23-year-old suspect was able to sneak into the women's toilet unnoticed, reported the New Straits Times. In a 2-minute... Read more ⮕

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore’s first medal at Asian Para GamesThe 25-year-old has claimed a silver in the men’s 400m freestyle S7. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕