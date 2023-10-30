Malaysia to lift subsidies for chicken from Nov 1, warns against panic buying

The decision to lift the subsidies for chicken took into account the current trend of supply and prices which have started to stabilise, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu.

“In line with the approach of retargeting subsidies in phases, the government has agreed that subsidies and price controls for chicken only will be fully terminated starting Nov 1,” said Datuk Seri Mohamad

“The rationale for ending subsidies in bulk for chicken is to reduce the leakage of subsidies which at this point are also enjoyed by foreigners and high-income groups,” he said at a press conference on Monday.Mr Mohamad gave assurance that the ministry would monitor the prices of chicken to ensure that the poultry will be sold at a reasonable rate with the cooperation of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry. headtopics.com

He said intervention measures are in place in case of a surge in chicken prices once the ceiling prices are lifted. “As such, the ministry is expanding the Jualan Rahmah and Madani Agro Sales across the country to supply chicken at an affordable rate,” said Mr Mohamad.

He was referring to two government programmes that were launched to alleviate the impact of the high cost of living on the people. Jualan Rahmah offers dozens of food items, such as eggs and cooking oil, at prices lower than the market rates, while the Madani Agro Sales allows farmers and fishermen to sell their products directly to consumers in order to help regulate prices while supplementing producers’ income. headtopics.com

“We have met with industry players through an engagement session on Oct 22, and they provided their commitment that the prices of chicken will not increase significantly,” said Mr Mohamad.

