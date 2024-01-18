Malaysia to impose higher fines on illegal sale of subsidised petrol

The Malaysia government announced recently that premises which allow the illegal sale of subsidised petrol could receive fines exceeding the RM1 million limit. Higher fines and promise of more enforcement checks have forced petrol kiosk operators to step up monitoring efforts in hotspot areas like Johor Bahru. Petrol industry players are urging the government to impose fines on errant motorists as they are partially to be blamed.

The Petronas station situated along the road exiting from the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar customs, immigration and quarantine complex (BSI) linked to the Woodlands Causeway sees more than 400 vehicles passing through daily. 'We are on guard all the time because there will always be some who are willing to try their luck,' said the 30-year-old during an interview with CNA, referring to motorists of Singapore-registered vehicles who persist in illegally filling up with RON95 fuel. Petronas worker Mohammad Syafiq Mohammad speaks during an interview with CNA





