Malaysia Sultans elect Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as next King

Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah (left) and Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor after the election at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur.KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s royal families elected the powerful and outspoken Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar from the southern state of Johor to be the country’s next King.

The King plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but the monarchy has become more influential in recent years due to prolonged political instability that has prompted the incumbent King to wield rarely used discretionary powers.

Malaysia has a system in which the heads of its nine royal families take turns to be monarch for a five-year term. The South-east Asian country is a parliamentary democracy, with the monarch serving as head of state. headtopics.com

Sultan Ibrahim will take over from current King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah on Jan 31, 2024, the keeper of the rulers’ seal said in a statement on Friday. Unlike other traditional Malaysian rulers, Sultan Ibrahim has been outspoken about politics and has said he has a good relationship with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Sultan, who is known to have a big collection of luxury cars and motorcycles, has wide-ranging business interests from real estate to mining.Toddler with facial hair, no nostrils, captures Malaysian King and Queen’s attentionThe federal constitution grants the monarch only a few discretionary powers, with the King largely required to act upon the advice of the prime minister and cabinet. headtopics.com

It also allows the King to appoint a prime minister who he believes has a parliamentary majority, a power never utilised until 2020, as the premier is typically picked through an election. Sultan Abdullah used those powers during a period of political instability triggered by the defeat of Umno, which had governed Malaysia uninterrupted since independence until 2018.

Read more:

thenewpaper »

Malaysia Sultans elect Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as next KingPerak’s Sultan Nazrin Shah will be the deputy king. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Sultan Ibrahim of Johor to be appointed Malaysia’s king for the first timeThe decision follows the established order of Malaysia’s unique rotational monarch system in which the country’s nine rulers take turns to be the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for five-year cycles. Read more ⮕

Malaysia to negotiate continuation of Johor Bahru-Singapore shuttle serviceThe termination of the Shuttle Tebrau train service was one of the conditions agreed between the two countries in implementing the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project, says Malaysia’s transport minister. Read more ⮕

‘Aurora borealis’ in suburban Malaysia takes locals by surpriseResidents of Sungai Besar in Malaysia could be forgiven for thinking they were looking at the northern lights in Scandinavia on Tuesday when the night sky glowed in different shades of green. Photos of the natural phenomenon were shared on Facebook, with other social media... Read more ⮕

‘Aurora borealis’ in suburban Malaysia takes locals by surpriseResidents of Sungai Besar in Selangor were delighted to see the night sky glowing in glorious green. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

16-month-old girl in Malaysia dies after father left her in car for hoursThe father forgot to take his daughter to a daycare centre. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕