Malaysia slams students, teachers carrying toy guns in schools in solidarity with Palestine

Online images showing children and teachers in Malaysia bearing mock firearms in local schools as part of government-endorsed nationwide Palestine solidarity programmes have raised concern among locals.One video shared on social media on Friday showed teachers parading before assembled students at an unidentified school, carrying toy guns while wearing black-and-white chequered Palestinian keffiyeh, or scarves.
Some of the photos were first shared on WhatsApp by a teacher praising her students, with some captioned “PPKI”, a reference to Malaysia’s Integrated Special Education Programme.“We discussed this in the Cabinet meeting. We encourage schools to do this (show solidarity) but we do not force them,” he said on Friday. “We have to control it, so it won’t become a problem.”
"This programme falls outside the period set for the Palestine Solidarity Week and does not adhere to the guidelines set by the ministry," it said in a statement, adding there will be no room for activities with extremist elements.A Palestine Solidarity Week in local schools will be held from Oct 29 to Nov 3, Malaysia's Education Ministry had told administrators of public institutions, including vocational and matriculation colleges, in a circular dated Oct 21.
Multiple civil society groups also raised objection to the solidarity week. The Kuala Lumpur-based Global Human Rights Federation released a joint statement representing 17 non-governmental organisations to state the proposed programme was "not adequately considered for its long-term impact", and decided without Parliament discussions or consultations with parents.
"These are not what we want our young children to get involved in during their childhood in schools." Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaking during a pro-Palestinian rally in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.