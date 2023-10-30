Malaysia, Singapore working together to ease Causeway traffic congestion: PM Lee

PM Lee Hsien Loong and Anwar Ibrahim at the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat on Monday (Oct 30).Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Oct 30) that he has discussed with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on efforts to alleviate congestion at the Causeway.

On the other hand, there has also been considerable effort made to improve the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) clearance on the Johor side, he pointed out. This two-day retreat from Sunday (Oct 29) is Anwar's first since he was sworn in as prime minister nearly a year ago.Another upcoming project to enhance connectivity between Singapore and Malaysia, said PM Lee, is the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

It aims to achieve "better and easier" arrangements of people who work on both sides of the Causeway, PM Lee said."They can go in and go out, then the investor companies in the SEZ will be able to get the personnel they need and the right mix of professionals, skilled workers and other general workers."

"We're hoping to have that done by early next year, but it's a lot of work and (for the Ministry of Trade and Industry) and the Ministry of Economy on the Malaysian side. I think they will have to scramble, but we would like to see it done as soon as we can," he said.

"Importantly, they will not be allowed to colour and affect this overall relationship, or detract from the many positive areas of co-operation between us. I am confident that the two countries can work out durable and mutually beneficial ways forward on all of these issues," he added."My colleagues will certainly share with me in expressing their gratitude and also appreciation for the fact that many of these issues are able to be resolved amicably...

