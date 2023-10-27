Malaysia’s sultans elect Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar as next king

Malaysia's King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah (left), and Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar of Johor after the election at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur.

The king plays a largely ceremonial role in Malaysia, but the monarchy has become more influential in recent years due to prolonged political instability that has prompted the incumbent King to wield rarely used discretionary powers.

Sultan Ibrahim will take over from the current King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, on Jan 31, 2024, said the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal in a statement on Friday. The Sultan, who is known to have a big collection of luxury cars and motorcycles, has wide-ranging business interests, from real estate to mining. headtopics.com

The federal Constitution grants the monarch only a few discretionary powers, with the king largely required to act upon the advice of the prime minister and Cabinet. Sultan Abdullah used those powers during a period of political instability triggered by the defeat of Umno, which had governed Malaysia uninterrupted since independence until 2018.

