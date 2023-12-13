Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim prioritizes experienced hands in Cabinet reshuffle

The personnel changes in Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s first Cabinet reshuffle show his priority is to steady the ship domestically by tapping more on experienced hands and technocrats, especially given the economic challenges, say analysts.





