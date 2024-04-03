Malaysia's King meets KK Mart owner over controversial socks issue

Malaysia's King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, granted an audience to Datuk Seri Chai Kee Kan, the owner of KK Mart, to discuss the controversial socks issue. Mr Chai apologized to the King and all Muslims, seeking forgiveness. The King emphasized the need for all parties to be more careful with the products they sell, especially imported goods, to prevent similar incidents in the future. He warned against exploiting the issue and inciting the people.

In March, Chai was charged for selling socks with the word 'Allah' printed on them

