Malaysia’s education ministry probes video showing children and teachers bearing mock firearms

Malaysia’s education ministry has ordered a thorough investigation into a viral video showing children and teachers at a school bearing mock firearms for an event that promotes solidarity with the Palestinians, the Bernama news agency reported.Ms Fadhlina was commenting on calls from different parties urging the education ministry to take disciplinary action against organisers displaying violence in schools during the Palestine Solidarity Week.

The programme will run from Oct 29 to Nov 3 according to a circular dated Oct 21 sent by the education ministry to administrators of public institutions, including vocational and matriculation colleges.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise cross-border attack in southern Israel on Oct 7 that killed around 1,400 people. Students at other schools are also seen in photos sporting green bandanas printed with the words “Save Palestine” while also carrying replica weapons. headtopics.com

“Therefore, we request everyone, especially those in educational institutions, to fully adhere to the guidelines we have provided,” she said. Bernama reported that the education ministry confirmed that the event in the viral video was held outside the designated period of Palestine Solidarity Week and did not follow the guidelines set by the ministry.

