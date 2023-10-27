Malaysia's children take to online gaming platform Roblox for virtual pro-Palestine protests

A video uploaded onto TikTok by user “cikguzyd” — belonging to Malaysian content creator Afiq Mat Zaid, who reportedly organised these protests — shows hundreds of characters gathered at an open-air site on the popular online gaming platform.

The video is layered with a clip of Mr Afiq reciting religious prayers. He told Malaysian news outlet Says that the protest started on Oct 21 and he felt obliged to “raise awareness about humanitarian issues, particularly the ongoing Palestinian crisis” among young Malaysians.

He said each server can host 200 players at a time and there are plans to create more servers. Others can also watch the rally through a livestream on Facebook. It is unclear how young the participants of the online rallies are, though there are multiple reports of them being children.This includes Malaysian actor Adam Corrie, who posted a video on Wednesday of his son participating in one on X (formerly Twitter). headtopics.com

“We have an expert team of thousands of moderators along with automated detection tools in place to monitor our platform and will take swift action against any content or individuals found to be in violation of our standards.”

