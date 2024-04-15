Malaysia's Central Bank Ready to Support Ringgit Amidst Lowest Level Since 1998

- Malaysia ’s central bank reaffirmed that it is ready to support the ringgit, which is hovering close to its lowest level since 1998.

The ringgit slipped as much as 0.2 per cent to 4.78 per US dollar on April 15, putting it within a whisker of its Feb 21 low of 4.8053, which was the weakest since January 1998. Against the Singapore dollar, which has also weakened against the dollar, the ringgit was trading at 3.5142 as at 5.15pm local time, little changed from its April 12 close.

Malaysia’s currency has been dragged down by broad strength in the US dollar amid bets the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer, and from haven flows triggered by escalating Middle East tensions. The sluggish economic outlook for China, Malaysia’s largest trading partner, has also weighed on the ringgit.

Malaysia Central Bank Ringgit Support Foreign Exchange Market Government-Linked Firms Corporations Exporters Flows Liquidity

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia's central bank calls for reforms with economy on firmer footingKUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia's central bank on Wednesday (March 20) called for an acceleration of structural reforms to ensure long-term sustainable economic strength and support for the ringgit currency.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Malaysia's central bank calls for reforms with economy on firmer footingKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's central bank on Wednesday (Mar 20) called for an acceleration of structural reforms to ensure long-term strength, with economic growth set to benefit from a recovery in exports and robust domestic spending this year.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Malaysia's central bank calls for reforms with economy on firmer footingKUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's central bank on Wednesday called for an acceleration of structural reforms to ensure long-term strength, with economic growth set to benefit from a recovery in exports and robust domestic spending this year.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Malaysia central bank says Google misquoted exchange rate a second timeKUALA LUMPUR —Malaysia's central bank said on Saturday (March 16) that Google had misquoted the ringgit's exchange rate, undervaluing the currency against the dollar, and that it would seek an explanation from the tech giant.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Malaysia central bank says Google misquoted exchange rate a second timeKUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's central bank said on Saturday (Mar 16) that Google had misquoted the ringgit's exchange rate, undervaluing the currency against the US dollar, and that it would seek an explanation from the tech giant.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Malaysia central bank says Google misquoted exchange rate a second timeKUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's central bank said on Saturday (March 16) that Google had misquoted the ringgit's exchange rate, undervaluing the currency against the dollar, and that it would seek an explanation from the tech giant. The ringgit, which declined to a 26-year low last month, has weakened about 2.44 per cent this year.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »