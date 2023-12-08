Malaysia Plans Voluntary Progressive Wage Policy to Improve Low-Income Workers' Conditions

The Malaysian government is planning on implementing a voluntary progressive wage policy aimed at improving the wages and working conditions of low-income workers in the country. However, employers are concerned about the potential increase in costs if government incentives are removed. Many low-income workers, like Mr Ahmad Zulkarnain, are struggling to make ends meet despite having a degree. The rising prices of goods due to inflation have made it even more challenging for them.





