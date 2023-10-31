Malaysia issues guidelines to schools for Palestine Solidarity Week after toy gun row

Notably, the guideline also noted that it should not be “heavily one-sided” and urged institutions to provide a fair perspective on the ongoing issue even though the purpose of the programme was to show solidarity to Palestine.

Other don'ts include refraining from manipulating facts, avoiding activities that may incite confrontation and partisan politics, and avoiding the use of symbols that can cause controversies. She also advised participants to promote understanding by portraying Palestine in its current state and hold charity drives.On Oct 26, the ministry announced a Palestine Solidarity Week will be held at all education institutions nationwide under the ministry’s purview from Oct 29 to Nov 3.

However, controversy erupted last week over the initiative when pictures and videos emerged online of school students wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh (traditional Middle Eastern headdress) and brandishing replica guns, including some that showed the children pretending to shoot imaginary targets.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAITS TIMES: US tried to pressure Malaysia on Palestine-Israel conflict, says PM Anwar IbrahimThis came about because Malaysia refused to condemn Hamas’ actions, he added. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Eric Nam 'received threats', cancels KL concert following backlash over perceived stance on Israel-Palestine conflictIn the social media age, celebrities can be scrutinised for everything they do — including the posts they like. Korean-American singer Eric Nam recently received criticism after netizens discovered he had liked an Instagram post about the recent Israel-Palestine conflict. Written by American political analyst Jordan C.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Deepening power tussle in Penang a drag on Malaysia’s ruling DAPObservers say ex-Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng is keen to oust his successor Chow Kon Yeow. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Hit by inflation, some Malaysia eateries dropping affordable $1.40 mealsRestaurant owners say rising cost of ingredients makes it difficult for them to continue offering affordable meals. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: KKR to invest $400 million in Malaysia subsea telco cable services firmSINGAPORE : U.S. private equity firm KKR has signed an agreement to invest $400 million in Malaysian subsea telecommunications cable services provider OMS Group, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.Additional details of the transaction were not disclosed in the statement.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Malaysia PM Anwar engages in pillow fight with grandkids, wins heartsPrime Minister by day, grandfather by night. Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shared on his official X account last Thursday (Oct 26), a video of him spending time with his grandchildren, engaging in pillow fights with them. His post captioned: 'All my tiredness is gone while paying attention to my grandkids.' [embed]https://x.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕