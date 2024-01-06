Malaysia International Business Awards Recognize Contributions of Foreign Companies

The Malaysia International Business Awards is an annual program that recognizes the contributions and achievements of international companies in Malaysia. It highlights the global impact of foreign businesses in Malaysia's business landscape. The awards celebrate exceptional projects, innovative products, services, and initiatives. This program showcases the role of international companies in fostering economic growth and collaboration on a global scale.





SBRMagazine » / 🏆 13. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indonesia Installs Thermal Body Scanners at International Entry PointsIndonesia has begun to install thermal body scanners at several international entry points, including Jakarta’s main international airport and Batam’s ferry terminal, to screen arriving travellers for Covid-19 amid the surge of infections in the region.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

UN Demands Ceasefire in Gaza as Biden Warns Israel of Losing International SupportThe United Nations calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza as US President Joe Biden criticizes Israel's indiscriminate bombing of civilians. The UN General Assembly passes a resolution with 153 countries in favor and 23 abstaining. The US and Israel, along with eight other countries, vote against the measure.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Sprint Queen Shanti Pereira Inspires Young Girl at Awards CeremonySprint queen Shanti Pereira's achievements in track and field inspire a young girl at an awards ceremony in Singapore. The girl expresses her admiration for Shanti's resilience and comeback story.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

US to Establish International Maritime Coalition to Counter Houthi AttacksThe United States is forming a coalition to address the escalating attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on shipping routes. A virtual meeting will be held with Middle Eastern ministers to discuss the issue. Iran is warned to cease supporting the Houthi attacks.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Company Allegedly Giving Out Healthcare Awards for Money; MOH InvestigatingThe Ministry of Health said it will take enforcement action against anyone found to have breached advertising guidelines. Dr Desmond Wai has been offered the title of Gastroenterologist of the Year by Global Health Asia Pacific (Ghapac) for a fee of $10,000. He declined the offer.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Changi Airport Ranked Fifth-Busiest International Airport in the World in 2023Changi Airport had a total international seat capacity of 36.1 million in 2023, according to global travel data provider OAG Aviation. The airport was ranked the fifth-busiest international airport in the world based on airline seat capacity, with several routes to and from Singapore making it to the list of the world's busiest international routes.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »