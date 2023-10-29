Malaysia education ministry probes video showing children and teachers bearing mock firearms

Malaysia’s education ministry has ordered a thorough investigation into a viral video showing children and teachers at a school bearing mock firearms for an event that promotes solidarity with the Palestinians, the Bernama news agency reported.over the pictures and videosMs Fadhlina was commenting on calls from different parties urging the education ministry to take disciplinary action against organisers displaying violence in schools during the Palestine Solidarity Week.

The programme will run from Oct 29 to Nov 3 according to a circular dated Oct 21 sent by the education ministry to administrators of public institutions, including vocational and matriculation colleges.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in Gaza after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise cross-border attack in southern Israel on Oct 7 that killed around 1,400 people. Students at other schools are also seen in photos sporting green bandanas printed with the words “Save Palestine” while also carrying replica weapons. headtopics.com

She added: “That’s why we organised Palestine Solidarity Week within a limited period...which allows us to control and monitor it. Any school found violating these guidelines will face appropriate action.”

