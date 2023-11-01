Malaysia eatery offers 'pork nasi kandar' after initial objection from Muslim group

A pork varuval dish and luncheon pork were among the offerings diners could pick, along with other chicken, mutton and vegetable options to top their plates of rice. Mr Jawahar Ali Khan, president of the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners’ Association (Presma), said on Wednesday he would accept pork nasi kandar being sold, after the stall owner explained food would not be sold to Muslims.

“Customers believe all nasi kandar sold at various outlets is halal Muslim food... (The video) will cause confusion to customers and nasi kandar fans in this country, thus giving a negative image to this much-loved dish.”

“This is a non-halal store, that’s why I sell non-halal dishes, which include pork. I don’t mean to inconvenience anyone,” Mr Suresh Gnanasekaran told NST on Tuesday of his three-week-old outlet. He added that the non-halal label was clearly visible on his stall and in social media posts promoting it.

“People should be able to eat whatever they want with whatever dishes they want,” wrote Mr Reza Salleh. “No one was elected official council of nasi kandar police.”Nasi kandar is said to have origins in India and was brought to Malaysian shores by Tamil-Muslim immigrants some 70 years ago, according to an official tourism site by Penang’s state government.

There has been previous quibbling over the permissibility of halal food options in Muslim-majority Malaysia.

