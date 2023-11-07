Malaysia Considers Law to Address Cross-Border Air Pollution

Malaysia is considering a law to stop cross-border air pollution caused by fires in Indonesia. The country's environment ministry initially dropped the plan, citing difficulties in enforcement and gathering evidence. However, it has now stated that it is open to enacting a law and is gathering feedback on measures to address the issue. Environmental groups have called for laws to hold plantation companies responsible for the pollution.

