Malaysia announces Palestine Solidarity Week at schools, education institutions to 'instil spirit of humanitarianism' among students

People attend the Solidarity with Palestine rally in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur on Oct 24, 2023.

In a statement, the ministry said that the programme is aimed at teaching students about humanitarian values such as empathy and concern towards the suffering experienced by others regardless of their background.

“With the advancement of media and communication technologies, students are exposed to various types of content including those related to international conflicts and humanitarian crises. Teaching institutions under the ministry include schools, vocational and matriculation colleges, and teacher education institutes. headtopics.com

“Through the organising of this programme, students are given exposure to cross-curricular elements specifically on global sustainability.On Thursday, Malaysian news outlet Bernama reported that the programme is not compulsory for schools and education institutions in the state of Sarawak.

