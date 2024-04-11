Major Developer Found Guilty of Swindling Cash from Saigon Commercial Bank

Truong My Lan , chair of major developer Van Thinh Phat , has been found guilty of swindling cash from Saigon Commercial Bank ( SCB ) over a decade. The total damages in the scandal now amount to US$27 billion. Lan embezzled US$12.5 billion, but prosecutors said on April 11 that the total damages caused by the scam now amounted to US$27 billion. Lan and 85 others also face verdicts and sentencing on charges ranging from bribery and abuse of power to appropriation and violations of banking law .

They were arrested as part of a national corruption crackdown in Vietnam

