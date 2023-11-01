Mainz surprised by latest El Ghazi statement on Gaza, will make legal checks

"For the avoidance of doubt, my statement on 27 October 2023 was my only and final statement both to FSV Mainz 05 and the public relating to the social media posts made by me over the last few weeks," El Ghazi wrote.

"I am against war and violence. I am against the killing of all innocent civilians. I am against all forms of discrimination. I am against Islamophobia. I am against anti-Semitism. I am against genocide. I am against apartheid. I am against occupation. I am against oppression."

El Ghazi, who joined Mainz in September and also played for Aston Villa and Everton in the Premier League, had been suspended on Oct. 17 over the post which he has since deleted. "There can never be any justification for the killing of over 3,500 children in Gaza in the last three weeks.... I and we as a world cannot conscionably (sic) remain silent. We must call for an end to the killing in Gaza now."

The Gaza health ministry says at least 8,796 Palestinians, including 3,648 children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since then. "The club will check the issue legally and then evaluate it. The player registered sick on Monday and is currently not part of the training activity."

