Mainz 'surprised' after El Ghazi expresses 'no regrets' for Israel-Gaza post

"Any other statements, comments or apologies to the contrary attributed to me are not factually correct and have not been made or authorised by me." El Ghazi was suspended on Oct 17 for taking a"position on the conflict in the Middle East in a manner that wasn't tolerable for the club", Mainz said in a previous statement.

The slogan is seen by some as a call for the destruction of Israel, while others say it appeals for equality for Palestinians and Israelis.Hamas gunmen stormed across the border from Gaza into Israel on Oct 7 and carried out the deadliest attack since the country was created in 1948.

Israeli forces have recently stepped up their ground offensive in Gaza as part of the military response to the Hamas attacks that officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, while more than 230 people were taken hostage.

