Maine shooting suspect found dead in cargo trailer, motive still a mystery

Ashley Roberts, Josh Roberts and Cindy Roberts embrace during a candlelight vigil for victims of Lewiston mass shooting, in Lisbon, Maine, US, Oct 28, 2023.LEWISTON, Maine — The US Army reservist who sprayed a bowling alley and bar with gunfire this week in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people, took his own life inside a cargo trailer parked on the lot of a recycling plant where he once worked, police said on Saturday (Oct 28).
At a news briefing on Saturday, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck revealed that a state police tactical team discovered Card's corpse in an unlocked shipping container parked on one of dozens of tractor-trailer rigs standing in an overflow lot of the recycling plant.
The recycling facility is less than a mile from where police found Card's abandoned getaway vehicle shortly after the shooting spree. Still, by Saturday afternoon, a measure of normalcy was restored to the postcard-like New England city. Residents were out shopping, children played on quiet, leafy streets, and Bates College students jogged around campus after two days of shelter-in-place orders rendered the community a ghost town. headtopics.com
"I hope this community can heal and move forward," said Pam Hill, a travelling home-care nurse from Georgia who has lived in the area for the past two months. She said she felt more at ease knowing Card was dead.
Officials said they recovered a rifle in Card's abandoned white Subaru and two guns with his body. All the weapons were apparently purchased by Card legally, a representative for the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said. headtopics.com
"I wouldn't describe it as an explicit suicide note, but the tone and tenor was that the individual was not going to be around," he said. A Maine law enforcement bulletin circulated this week identified Card as a trained firearms instructor at the US Army Reserve base in Saco, Maine. It said he had reported hearing voices and had other mental health issues.