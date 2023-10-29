Maine shooting suspect found dead in cargo trailer, motive still a mystery

Ashley Roberts, Josh Roberts and Cindy Roberts embrace during a candlelight vigil for victims of Lewiston mass shooting, in Lisbon, Maine, US, Oct 28, 2023.LEWISTON, Maine — The US Army reservist who sprayed a bowling alley and bar with gunfire this week in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 people, took his own life inside a cargo trailer parked on the lot of a recycling plant where he once worked, police said on Saturday (Oct 28).

At a news briefing on Saturday, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck revealed that a state police tactical team discovered Card's corpse in an unlocked shipping container parked on one of dozens of tractor-trailer rigs standing in an overflow lot of the recycling plant.

The recycling facility is less than a mile from where police found Card's abandoned getaway vehicle shortly after the shooting spree. Still, by Saturday afternoon, a measure of normalcy was restored to the postcard-like New England city. Residents were out shopping, children played on quiet, leafy streets, and Bates College students jogged around campus after two days of shelter-in-place orders rendered the community a ghost town. headtopics.com

"I hope this community can heal and move forward," said Pam Hill, a travelling home-care nurse from Georgia who has lived in the area for the past two months. She said she felt more at ease knowing Card was dead.

Officials said they recovered a rifle in Card's abandoned white Subaru and two guns with his body. All the weapons were apparently purchased by Card legally, a representative for the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said. headtopics.com

"I wouldn't describe it as an explicit suicide note, but the tone and tenor was that the individual was not going to be around," he said. A Maine law enforcement bulletin circulated this week identified Card as a trained firearms instructor at the US Army Reserve base in Saco, Maine. It said he had reported hearing voices and had other mental health issues.

Manhunt for Maine mass shooter extends to another nightLEWISTON, Maine: Police in Maine extended their round-the-clock search for suspected Lewiston mass shooter Robert R Card into the early hours of Friday (Oct 27) morning, as the United States Army reservist eluded a manhunt Read more ⮕

Maine shooting suspect found dead, apparently from self-inflicted gunshot woundLEWISTON: The man suspected of killing 18 people and wounding 13 in a shooting rampage in Lewiston, Maine, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Friday (Oct 27), ending a 48-hour manhunt that f Read more ⮕

Suspect in Maine shooting found dead, ending 48-hour manhuntRobert R. Card, 40, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Divers scour river in search for Maine mass shooting suspectLEWISTON: Jittery residents of southern Maine remained on edge on Friday (Oct 27) as state and federal law enforcement agents combed woods and deployed divers into a river in a massive hunt for a man accused of gunni Read more ⮕

At least 18 killed, 13 wounded in Maine shootings; manhunt for suspect under wayOfficials said there were multiple casualties but declined to provide figures. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

US 'assault rifle' ban unlikely after Maine shooting, despite Congressman's shiftWASHINGTON - The latest mass shooting in the United States, which killed 18 people in Maine, prompted US Representative Jared Golden, whose constituents died in the massacre, to reverse his opposition to a ban on assault-style weapons. Read more ⮕