Maine shooting changes Congress member's mind on 'assault rifle' ban, but not the math in Washington

Members of law enforcement search a farm as the search for the suspect in the deadly mass shootings in Lewiston continues in Lisbon Falls, Maine on Oct 27, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)The latest mass shooting in the United States, which killed 18 people in Maine

But his change of heart does not change the equation in Washington, where President Joe Biden's push to reinstate a ban of such guns has been a non-starter for Republicans who control the House of Representatives and back gun rights.

"The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure, which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles like the one used by this sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my home town of Lewiston, Maine," he said."I ask for forgiveness and support as I seek to put an end to these terrible shootings." headtopics.com

Congressional aides said on Friday they knew of no new attempt to pass such a bill, which would need to pass the Republican-controlled House by a simple majority and win 60 votes in the 100-member Senate.Mike Johnson, a Republican who took on the House's top role of Speaker earlier this week, appeared to close the door on any effort.

"We have to protect the right of the citizens to protect themselves, and that's the Second Amendment. And that's why our party stands so strongly for that ... this is not the time to be talking about legislation," he said. headtopics.com

The US Constitution's Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms. Republicans, with the financial support of a powerful gun rights lobby, largely oppose restrictions on gun ownership. The US has seen multiple massacres involving assault-style weapons in recent years. Biden, who is running for reelection in 2024, is expected to make proposals to tighten gun laws a key component of his campaign.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

At least 16 killed, dozens wounded in Maine mass shooting: ReportAt least 16 people were killed and 50 to 60 were wounded on Wednesday (Oct 25) in mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, CNN reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources. Read more ⮕

US hunts for Army reservist suspected of killing 18 in MaineRobert R. Card. Card, 40, is a sergeant at a nearby US Army Reserve base. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

At least 18 killed, 13 wounded in Maine shootings; manhunt for suspect under wayOfficials said there were multiple casualties but declined to provide figures. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Manhunt for Maine mass shooter extends to another nightLEWISTON, Maine: Police in Maine extended their round-the-clock search for suspected Lewiston mass shooter Robert R Card into the early hours of Friday (Oct 27) morning, as the United States Army reservist eluded a manhunt Read more ⮕

At least 16 killed, dozens wounded in Maine shootings; manhunt for suspect under wayOfficials said there were multiple casualties but declined to provide figures. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

US police scour Maine for man sought in Lewiston mass shootingsLEWISTON (Maine) — Hundreds of police fanned out across the state of Maine hunting for a man wanted in connection with mass shootings at a bar and a bowling alley in the town of Lewiston, as news outlets reported a death toll ranging from 16 to 22, with dozens more wounded. Read more ⮕