Robert Card was a potential danger before he carried out a rampage at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston on the night of Oct 25.

He added that he sent a deputy to Card’s home but the latter was not there, prompting the notice to be sent. “The guys, from what I know, paid due diligence to this and did attempt to locate Card and they couldn’t,” Mr Merry said in an interview on Saturday night.

Merry declined to comment in detail about the reported threats, and it was unclear whether any departments that received the alert tried to locate Card. It was not immediately clear how often such alerts are issued. Two law enforcement leaders in Maine said on Saturday that they get many and did not recall receiving one about Card. headtopics.com

Earlier on Saturday, the commissioner of the state’s public safety department said Card had been paranoid and could have been hearing voices. Robert Card was identified as a suspect in the US shooting. Here he is pointing what appears to be a semi-automatic rifle, in Lewiston, Maine on Oct 25. PHOTO: REUTERS

Card had legally purchased several guns, including some days before the attack, according to Mr Jim Ferguson, the special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ field division in Boston. headtopics.com

