Maids say they can build a landed house back home for S$20K to S$30K

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media enquiring about how much it would cost her helper to build a house in her village.

The employer posted her question in an online support group for domestic helpers and employers. She wrote: “I can’t remember if I’ve posted this question here before. You see, I’m trying to help my helper from Palembang estimate how much it would cost her to build a house in her village in Palembang”. The woman added that after her helper completed a 2-year contract working for her, the maid managed to buy a piece of land back home with her savings.

Other helpers who commented on the post advised on the types of houses they built and how much it cost them. One helper who built her house 11km from Palembang said: "I just built my home last year in Cirebon. It cost me around $45k-50k for buying materials and paying the contractors till finished (1 level house with planning to expand to level 2 in future).No furniture except kitchen.

came back with a sassy response to netizens who called her out for being a maid. A netizen commented on the woman’s TikTok channel: “no lah she’s a maid”. In response, the woman, @shery2291, said: “I may be a maid but I have car in the Philippines, then I got three houses in Cavite, two land in Samal and one of them is near the beach”. The helper added: “Singapore is good enough to make me earn money and invest in the future. So if I’m maid here in Singapore, it’s okay”.