Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Hits Japan, Disrupts Travel Plans

After a magnitude 7.6 quake hit Japan on Monday, causing tsunamis to strike their west coast, a group of friends in Nagoya experienced the earthquake while they were in a shopping mall. Some shoppers panicked, while others remained calm and took the escalators to lower floors. The earthquake disrupted their travel plans and they are unsure if they can claim insurance for the cancellation of their hotel and bus tickets.

The unexpected natural disaster occurred on New Year's Day, a day when many people go to shrines to pray





