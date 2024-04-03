Magnitude-7.4 earthquake in Taiwan unlikely to affect Singapore

Any tsunami that might be triggered by the magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck the capital of Taiwan on the morning of April 3 is unlikely to affect Singapore. According to an alert released by the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) mobile app myENV at about 8.20am on April 3, there were no reports of tremors in Singapore. NEA’s alert said it was a magnitude-7.3 quake, but the US Geological Survey has revised it to 7.4.

The earthquake was detected around 3,160km north-east of Singapore in Taiwan at 7.58am Singapore time, and a tsunami may be generated near the epicentre, said the alert., and a tsunami warning was issued to the Philippines and islands of southern Japan. It was later downgraded to a tsunami advisory. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said waves as high as 1m could be recorded in the region following the earthquake, reported AFP. JMA had previously warned of an estimated maximum tsunami height of 3

