The Guinness World Records said on its website on Wednesday that the American pop star, known for hits such as Like A Virgin (1984), Material Girl (1985) and Take A Bow (1994), has continued with her status as the biggest-selling female recording artiste, a record she has held since 2009.

In an episode of American late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2022, Madonna said she had sold over 400 million records (albums and singles, including digital) during her career which has stretched over 40 years.

Guinness admitted that it was difficult to obtain precise sales figures, but said it is widely acknowledged that only English rock band The Beatles, American rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley and late American singer Michael Jackson have sold more records worldwide than Madonna, with most estimates agreeing on a figure between 300 million and 400 million. headtopics.com

The authority on record-breaking achievements added that Barbadian singer Rihanna and American singers Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Beyonce made up the rest of the top five for best-selling female artistes.

Guinness also said Madonna, 65, is the highest-grossing female touring artiste, having made a box-office revenue of US$1.39 billion (S$1.9 billion) from her tours, as of July 2022.'Look what you made me do': Taylor Swift attends film premiere headtopics.com

She is ranked fifth overall, behind English rock band The Rolling Stones, Irish rock band U2, English singer Elton John and American singer Bruce Springsteen. Guinness said Madonna’s concert revenue will rise soon due to her latest tour.

The pop legend kicked off her delayed 40th anniversary “Celebration Tour” in London on Oct 14. In June, a bacterial infection had, who has had several records updated including being the highest grossing female touring artist and the biggest selling female recording artist of all time 💫 headtopics.com

