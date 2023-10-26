Madonna is still the biggest-selling female recording artiste of all time

The Guinness World Records said on its website on Wednesday that the American pop star, known for hits such as Like A Virgin (1984), Material Girl (1985) and Take A Bow (1994), has continued with her status as the biggest-selling female recording artiste, a record she has held since 2009.

In an episode of American late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2022, Madonna said she had sold over 400 million records (albums and singles, including digital) during her career which has stretched over 40 years.

Guinness admitted that it was difficult to obtain precise sales figures, but said it is widely acknowledged that only English rock band The Beatles, American rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley and late American singer Michael Jackson have sold more records worldwide than Madonna, with most estimates agreeing on a figure between 300 million and 400 million. headtopics.com

The authority on record-breaking achievements added that Barbadian singer Rihanna and American singers Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Beyonce made up the rest of the top five for best-selling female artistes.

Guinness also said Madonna, 65, is the highest-grossing female touring artiste, having made a box-office revenue of US$1.39 billion (S$1.9 billion) from her tours, as of July 2022. She is ranked fifth overall, behind English rock band The Rolling Stones, Irish rock band U2, English singer Elton John and American singer Bruce Springsteen. Guinness said Madonna’s concert revenue will rise soon due to her latest tour. headtopics.com

The pop legend kicked off her delayed 40th anniversary “Celebration Tour” in London on Oct 14. In June, a bacterial infection hadPlease verify your e-mail to read this subscriber-only article in full

Read more:

straits_times »

Body of kayaker found in waters off Sentosa, 2 days after she went missingSINGAPORE — The body of a kayaker who went missing on Sunday morning (Oct 22) has been found in waters off Sentosa. Read more ⮕

Woman thought she found love on Facebook's dating service, loses $5,000 in 3 weeksSINGAPORE - What 27-year-old Ms Ong thought was blossoming love after an online encounter on Facebook's dating service turned out to be a scam that saw her lose $5,000 in three weeks. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears says she was portrayed as 'eternal virgin' despite losing virginity at 14Britney Spears was portrayed as an 'eternal virgin' even though she'd been having sex since the age of 14. The 41-year-old pop superstar has lifted the lid on her early years in the spotlight in her new memoir The Woman In Me and revealed her team forced her to pretend she was chaste even though she lost her virginity as... Read more ⮕

First Singaporean woman Ranger overcomes family’s worries she couldn’t tough it outAt first, Captain Yap Hui Jun’s family and friends were not entirely on board with her decision to take on the Singapore Armed Force (SAF) Ranger course, one of the toughest small unit leadership courses in the SAF. But their eventual... Read more ⮕

Maid tells her employer she can’t look after pets, but employer gets 3 pets anyway'... just 1 month after joining in, employer bought a dog, then a hamster then a cat,' she wrote Read more ⮕

Britney Spears amazed she didn't kill herself during harsh conservatorshipBritney Spears is amazed she didn't kill herself while bound under the harsh terms of her conservatorship. The singer, 41, was legally held under her father Jamie Spears' control for 13 years until the deal was formally ended last year, and she tells in her new memoir The Woman in Me how she was almost driven to suicide while placed... Read more ⮕