Lylo Introduces Short-Term Car Rental Service in Singapore

The company assures that renting a car in Singapore comes with convenience and peace of mind. Public transportation, no matter how convenient, may not be the most practical option for those travelling in a group or with elderly, children, and pets. Ride-hailing, on the other hand, may be too costly. To respond to the needs of customers whose top priority is convenience, Lylo introduced its short-term car rental service in Singapore.
By renting a car through Lylo, customers will also have the option to include child booster seats, as well as have the car delivered to the client’s exact location. They also offer “car-care packs” to elevate its customers’ overall car rental experience. “These care packs include handy gadgets and essentials such as a car charger, charging cables, air freshener and more,” Low said. Including care packs is also one of Lylo’s ways to cater to the demands of millennial and Gen Z customers. A study by Nanyang Technological University showed that it is this market segment that drives the car-sharing boom in Singapore
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Lylo elevates short term car rental services with care packages, delivery optionpstrongThe company assures that renting a car in Singapore comes with convenience and peace of mind./strong/p pPublic transportation, no matter how convenient, may not be the most practical option for those travelling in a group or with elderly, children, and pets. Ride-hailing, on the other hand, may be too costly.
Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »
Lylo elevates car leasing service with care packages, delivery optionpstrongThe company assures that renting a car in Singapore comes with convenience and peace of mind./strong/p pPublic transportation, no matter how convenient, may not be the most practical option for those travelling in a group or with elderly, children, and pets. Ride-hailing, on the other hand, may be too costly.
Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »
Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »
Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »