Lylo Introduces Short-Term Car Rental Service in Singapore

The company assures that renting a car in Singapore comes with convenience and peace of mind. Public transportation, no matter how convenient, may not be the most practical option for those travelling in a group or with elderly, children, and pets. Ride-hailing, on the other hand, may be too costly. To respond to the needs of customers whose top priority is convenience, Lylo introduced its short-term car rental service in Singapore.

By renting a car through Lylo, customers will also have the option to include child booster seats, as well as have the car delivered to the client’s exact location. They also offer “car-care packs” to elevate its customers’ overall car rental experience. “These care packs include handy gadgets and essentials such as a car charger, charging cables, air freshener and more,” Low said. Including care packs is also one of Lylo’s ways to cater to the demands of millennial and Gen Z customers. A study by Nanyang Technological University showed that it is this market segment that drives the car-sharing boom in Singapore





