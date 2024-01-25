Luxury Hotel Room Rates Soar in Major Markets

Online searches for reservations in Paris this spring revealed more than 20 hotels charging at least US$1,000 for entry-level rooms. LONDON – It was not long ago that spending US$1,000 (S$1,300) a night on a hotel room was considered an extravagance, even among ultra-high-net-worth travellers. But lately that figure merely gets you in the door at luxury properties in major markets.

In 2023, the new Raffles London at The OWO, Atlantis The Royal in Dubai and the Bulgari Hotel Rome all opened with rooms starting at US$1,000 or more. At the Raffles, that buys you 31 sq m of space – just enough for a king-sized bed.revealed more than 20 hotels charging at least US$1,000 for entry-level rooms; in London, 13 hotels reached that threshold. There were a dozen in New York. From 2019 to the end of 2022, luxury room rates rose 35 per cent in Europe and 28 per cent in North America, according to data from CoStar Group, a hotel market researcher. The phenomenon is most pronounced among new hotels, but it applies to many established classics as wel





