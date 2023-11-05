Luxury goods sales unaffected by money laundering probe, but buyers exercise restraint

Supreme Cars said vehicles under the $300,000 mark continue to sell steadily, and sales of models above $700,000 are holding up well. An ongoing money laundering probe has not impacted the sales of luxury goods here, but retailers say some buyers are now conscious of attracting unwanted attention. Mr Nicholas Lim, director of Chuan Watch, said that while there has been a dip in the demand for luxury watches, this was on the back of poorer economic sentiment in 2022.

Global growth slowed in 2022 amid higher inflation and an energy crisis in Europe. In Singapore, the economy grew by 3.8 per cent that year, compared with 7.6 per cent in 2021. Ms Florence Long, founder of luxury bag reseller LuxLexicon, said macroeconomic factors did contribute to a slowdown in sales, but not at a meaningful level. Said Ms Long: "Local buyers seem completely unaffected, but some foreign buyers don't want to be seen as being too flashy at this point in time. They still buy the bags they are eyeing, but they don't use them in public. I can see them exercising more restraint to avoid the spotlight.

