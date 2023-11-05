Luxury Goods Sales Affected by Economic Factors and Buyer Restraint

Supreme Cars said vehicles under the $300,000 mark continue to sell steadily, and sales of models above $700,000 are holding up well. The dip in demand for luxury watches is attributed to poorer economic sentiment in 2022 rather than the recent money laundering case. Global growth slowed in 2022 due to higher inflation and an energy crisis in Europe. In Singapore, the economy grew by 3.8% that year, compared with 7.6% in 2021.

Luxury bag reseller LuxLexicon also experienced a slowdown in sales, partly due to macroeconomic factors and some foreign buyers' desire to avoid attracting unwanted attention

