Luxury Goods Sales Affected by Economic Factors and Buyer Restraint

Supreme Cars reports steady sales for vehicles under $300,000 and strong sales for models above $700,000. The demand for luxury watches has dipped due to poor economic sentiment in 2022. Global growth slowed due to inflation and an energy crisis. Singapore's economy grew by 3.8% in 2022. Luxury bag reseller LuxLexicon experienced a sales slowdown due to macroeconomic factors and some buyers' desire to avoid attention.

Supreme Cars said vehicles under the $300,000 mark continue to sell steadily, and sales of models above $700,000 are holding up well. The dip in demand for luxury watches is attributed to poorer economic sentiment in 2022 rather than the recent money laundering case. Global growth slowed in 2022 due to higher inflation and an energy crisis in Europe. In Singapore, the economy grew by 3.8% that year, compared with 7.6% in 2021.

Luxury bag reseller LuxLexicon also experienced a slowdown in sales, partly due to macroeconomic factors and some foreign buyers' desire to avoid attracting unwanted attention

