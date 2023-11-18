Luxury Developments in Singapore See Price Gains, Except St Regis Residences

A recent study showed that units in 11 luxury city-centre developments saw price gains of between 15% and 136% from 2006 to 2023. However, St Regis Residences was the only luxury development in the study to see a decline in its median sq ft price. Ardmore Park emerged as the front runner with a 135.8% increase in median price.





