Lumen Technologies tops third-quarter revenue estimates on strong demand

The Monroe, Louisiana-based company posted revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts' average estimate of $3.61 billion, according to LSEG data, but fell 17 per cent from a year earlier.

The proposed sale of Lumen's EMEA business is expected to close on Wednesday, subject to meeting customary closing conditions, the company said. The company has also decided to take reorganization measures,"which will result in about 4 per cent fewer people inside the company," CEO Kate Johnson said in an earnings call.

The reorganization and additional optimization initiatives will generate annualized savings of approximately $300 million, Johnson added.The State of California's Department of Technology awarded Lumen an over $400 million contract last week related to the network infrastructure for the middle mile broadband initiative.

Lumen posted a net loss of $78 million for the quarter compared with a reported net income of $578 million a year earlier. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INDEPENDENTSG: Maid says if her employer’s house wall or door appear in her selfies, she’s not compromising their privacyShe says she should be allowed to post photos and videos as long as she didn't reveal her employer's address and personal details.

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Israeli cyber security company Check Point's Q3 profit tops estimatesJERUSALEM : Check Point Software Technologies on Monday reported a higher than expected profit for the third quarter boosted by double-digit revenue growth in subscriptions for its platform that prevents attacks across networks, mobile and the cloud.The Israeli-based company said it earned $2.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: KKR to invest $400 million in Malaysia subsea telco cable services firmSINGAPORE : U.S. private equity firm KKR has signed an agreement to invest $400 million in Malaysian subsea telecommunications cable services provider OMS Group, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.Additional details of the transaction were not disclosed in the statement.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: US lawmakers urge Yellen to speed up China outbound investment rulesWASHINGTON : The Republican and Democratic leaders of a U.S. congressional committee on China urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to urgently implement outbound investment restrictions on the country, warning that Beijing was using American capital to develop technologies as her department debated new rules.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Israel's Mobileye CEO urges that Netanyahu be replaced immediatelyThe head of self-driving auto technologies firm Mobileye and one of Israel's leading businessmen, Amnon Shashua, on Sunday urged the immediate ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Tinder-parent Match Group forecasts quarterly revenue below estimatesMatch Group on Tuesday forecast revenue for the fourth quarter below Wall Street estimates, anticipating continued weakness in spending on dating services amid unrest in some markets and high inflation.The company sees total revenue between $855 million to $865 million for the quarter ending December.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕