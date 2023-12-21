LTA looking into M’sian driver’s claim he was charged S$2,700 after car wrongly deemed to be in S’pore for 4 months

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is investigating a claim by a Malaysian driver who was wrongly charged approximately S$2,700 after his car was mistakenly deemed to have stayed in Singapore for four months. The driver, Bah Wei Jun, encountered issues with his Autopass card while trying to leave Singapore in his Malaysia-registered car. He visited the LTA office at Tuas Checkpoint to resolve the issue but was charged for overstaying instead. The LTA is now looking into the matter.





