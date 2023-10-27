Low-income families will be empowered to uplift their lives: Forward SG report

Low-income families could get higher financial payouts if they work towards their longer-term goals, such as staying employed or ensuring their children attend pre-school regularly.- Low-income families with children will be empowered over the longer haul to improve their lives, as the Government shifts its approach in helping these families from providing social assistance to social empowerment.
“In this way, we reduce the short-term resource pressures on families and help them with their efforts to improve their life circumstances,” said the report.led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his fellow fourth-generation leaders, setting out a road map for the country’s future.support for various needs, from job assistance to their child’s development under the ComLink programme, which started in 2019.
Families with greater means pass on their advantages to their children, while children from lower-income families face more disadvantages from birth and find it harder to catch up. "At the same time, we have sought to ensure that government actions do not lead to a greater sense of dependency and entitlement," it said. "Instead, we want government actions to complement and reinforce individual and family effort, as well as contributions from other stakeholders."
Ms Khalisah Samsuri, head of Sengkang Family Service Centre run by AMKFSC Community Services, said some low-income families face multiple stressors, such as ill health and caregiving responsibilities. She said of the ComLink+ approach: “It takes some time for families to be stable and to truly break out of the poverty cycle. It is also a form of motivation and hope for them to strive towards financial stability and self-reliance within their own unique circumstances.”
This is because the enrolment and attendance of children from such families at the ages of three to four tend to be lower than the national average, the report said.