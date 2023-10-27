Low-income families will be empowered to uplift their lives: Forward SG report

Low-income families could get higher financial payouts if they work towards their longer-term goals, such as staying employed or ensuring their children attend pre-school regularly.- Low-income families with children will be empowered over the longer haul to improve their lives, as the Government shifts its approach in helping these families from providing social assistance to social empowerment.

“In this way, we reduce the short-term resource pressures on families and help them with their efforts to improve their life circumstances,” said the report.led by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his fellow fourth-generation leaders, setting out a road map for the country’s future.support for various needs, from job assistance to their child’s development under the ComLink programme, which started in 2019.

Families with greater means pass on their advantages to their children, while children from lower-income families face more disadvantages from birth and find it harder to catch up. “At the same time, we have sought to ensure that government actions do not lead to a greater sense of dependency and entitlement,” it said. “Instead, we want government actions to complement and reinforce individual and family effort, as well as contributions from other stakeholders.” headtopics.com

Ms Khalisah Samsuri, head of Sengkang Family Service Centre run by AMKFSC Community Services, said some low-income families face multiple stressors, such as ill health and caregiving responsibilities. She said of the ComLink+ approach: “It takes some time for families to be stable and to truly break out of the poverty cycle. It is also a form of motivation and hope for them to strive towards financial stability and self-reliance within their own unique circumstances.”

This is because the enrolment and attendance of children from such families at the ages of three to four tend to be lower than the national average, the report said.

Read more:

straits_times »

Toyota MR2 is reborn as a futuristic electric coupe codenamed FT-SeElectricity meets excitement in Toyota's future GR sports car for motorheads. The Toyota FT-Se is a pure two-seater BEV (battery electric vehicle) which takes full advantage of its low-down, probably centrally-mounted battery pack to create a low-slung body with low drag and a suitably low centre of gravity. Read more ⮕

'Embrace wider definitions of success': Forward SG report lays out roadmap for a new Singapore visionThe Forward SG exercise, which was launched in June 2022 to review and refresh the "social compact", found a constant theme across discussions was the evolving Singapore Dream. Read more ⮕

Forward SG report unveils social support plans, lays out mindset shifts needed amid changing timesThere will be more assurance that Singaporeans’ basic needs at every life stage will be met. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Here’s what Forward Singapore means for youThe Forward Singapore report unveiled a national strategy for a more vibrant and inclusive Singapore. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

S’pore moves to ensure respect for every job and cement lifelong learning: Forward SG reportWage gaps across professions will be narrowed, and ITE graduates will get skills upgrading help early in their careers. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

More active ageing centres, boost to retirement schemes for seniors: Forward SG reportThe new Age Well SG programme aims to keep this group active and social. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕