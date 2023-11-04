HEAD TOPICS

Love blossoms on the public bus for Mr Ong Guan Beng

The Straits Times1 min.

For Mr Ong Guan Beng, 73, the public bus is where love blossomed, and also where he made a five-decade-long career.

For Mr Ong Guan Beng, 73, the public bus is where love blossomed, and also where he made a five-decade-long career. Mr Ong Guan Beng began work life in 1971 as a bus conductor on board service 152 which went from Toa Payoh to Paya Lebar and Katong through Telok Kurau and Still Road, before turning back. A regular passenger who took the bus daily from Paya Lebar to Katong caught his eye. He struck up a conversation. She was a seamstress travelling to the tailor’s shop for work.

Singapore Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.