Loud Video Calls and Other Pet Peeves on Public Transport

Public transport operators said bad behaviour is uncommon, but their staff are trained to communicate effectively and amicably with passengers. SINGAPORE – “You can hear (me) meh?” asked Mr Teo, as he ended his loud video call. The 49-year-old mover, who declined to give his full name, was recounting his day to a friend in a mix of Mandarin and Cantonese on an MRT train while on his way home.
Under the impression that no one else could hear him, Mr Teo continued chatting at a volume loud enough to be heard across the cabin. He was apologetic when The Sunday Times approached him.a woman was arrested for getting into a dispute with a bus driver Based on the 11,485 responses collected from a poll ST ran on Telegram, Instagram and LinkedIn last week, videos blared out at high volume on devices emerged as the top pet peeve among commuters, followed by passengers boarding trains or buses before others alight, and commuters who place their belongings on seats.People who watch videos with volume up: 48.6 per cent (5,579 votes)People who place their belongings on seats: 14.6 per cent (1,680 votes)Pole hogging took 6 per cent of votes in a Sunday Times poll on public transport pet peeve
