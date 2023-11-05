Loud Video Calls and Other Pet Peeves on Public Transport

Public transport operators said bad behaviour is uncommon, but their staff are trained to communicate effectively and amicably with passengers. SINGAPORE – “You can hear (me) meh?” asked Mr Teo, as he ended his loud video call. The 49-year-old mover, who declined to give his full name, was recounting his day to a friend in a mix of Mandarin and Cantonese on an MRT train while on his way home.

Under the impression that no one else could hear him, Mr Teo continued chatting at a volume loud enough to be heard across the cabin. He was apologetic when The Sunday Times approached him.a woman was arrested for getting into a dispute with a bus driver Based on the 11,485 responses collected from a poll ST ran on Telegram, Instagram and LinkedIn last week, videos blared out at high volume on devices emerged as the top pet peeve among commuters, followed by passengers boarding trains or buses before others alight, and commuters who place their belongings on seats.People who watch videos with volume up: 48.6 per cent (5,579 votes)People who place their belongings on seats: 14.6 per cent (1,680 votes)Pole hogging took 6 per cent of votes in a Sunday Times poll on public transport pet peeve

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAİTS_TİMES: Israel Strikes Ambulance Near Gaza Hospital, Rejects Calls for Halt to FightingIsrael struck an ambulance near a Gaza hospital on Friday in an attack the military said targeted militants, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls by Washington’s top diplomat for a halt to fighting unless hostages held by Hamas are freed.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: CNA Explains: Could a DDoS attack bring down Singapore’s public healthcare system?Experts said that most hospitals have separate systems to host online webpages and to run the internal healthcare systems.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: CNA Explains: Could a DDoS attack bring down Singapore’s public healthcare system?Experts said that most hospitals have separate systems to host online webpages and to run the internal healthcare systems.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Love blossoms on the public bus for Mr Ong Guan BengFor Mr Ong Guan Beng, 73, the public bus is where love blossomed, and also where he made a five-decade-long career.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

INDEPENDENTSG: Royal Rift: King Charles III calls for civility amidst royal family splitLatest Breaking News

Source: IndependentSG | Read more »

THE STRAİTS TİMES: Conflict between Israel and Hamas continues amid calls for ceasefireArab foreign ministers urge the US to push for a ceasefire, but Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismisses the idea, stating it would benefit Hamas. The death toll among Palestinian civilians continues to rise.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »