Loose Bolts Found on United Airlines' 737 Max 9 Aircraft

United Airlines has discovered loose bolts on several 737 Max 9 aircraft, raising concerns about the production process of Boeing Max jets. This setback has caused Boeing shares to decline.

United Airlines has found loose bolts on multiple 737 Max 9 aircraft, raising concerns about the production process of 171 Boeing Max jets. Boeing shares sank 8% as the latest setback for the jetmaker has left it trailing rival Airbus.

