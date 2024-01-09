Loose Bolts Found on United Airlines' 737 Max 9 Aircraft

United Airlines has found loose bolts on multiple 737 Max 9 aircraft, raising concerns about the production process of 171 Boeing Max jets. Boeing shares sank 8% as the latest setback for the jetmaker has left it trailing rival Airbus.
